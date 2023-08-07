Teen Arrested in the Murder of O’Shae Sibley, Charged with Hate Crime

A suspect has been arrested for the fatal stabbing of O’Shae Sibley, who was killed after an attack at a gas station as he danced to Beyoncé’s Renaissance album.

According to the New York Police Department, the suspect is a teenager who has been charged with second-degree murder. The incident has also been labeled a hate crime.

Beyonce recently paid tribute to Sibley, honoring the late dancer with a tribute on her website, writing: “REST IN POWER O’SHEA SIBLEY.”

O’Shae Sibley was dancing at one of the gas pumps when he was approached by several men who said his dancing offended their Muslim faith.

Sibley was with a group of friends who were all shirtless and wearing swimsuit or shorts on one of the hottest nights in July. The Muslim men believed Sibley was wearing pink boxer shorts.

The suspects allegedly shouted anti-gay slurs at Sibley and his friends. “They were saying, ‘Oh, we’re Muslim, so don’t do this in front of me,” a witness said.

“From that I think it looks like a hate crime,” he added. “This guy was dancing in underwear and the suspect was like ‘Why are you dancing in your underwear?’”

The witness said the victim and his friends began arguing with the suspects. One of the Muslim men started recording on his cell phone.

The witness said the man recording the victim walked away through the parking lot. But Sibley chased after him and was stabbed by the man.

Sibley suffered a stab wound to the abdomen and left a trail of blood behind him as he staggered along the sidewalk before collapsing.

He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Sibley was well known in the ballroom community, CBS News reports.

The witness believes the suspect was motivated by homophobia. “Obviously, they are gay and if they are dancing that’s the problem they had,” he said.

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.

Watch the video below.