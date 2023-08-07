On this date in Hip Hop history, Jason Phillips aka Jadakiss released his first full-length studio album Kiss Tha Game Goodbye on the Ruff Ryders/Interscope imprint.

Regarded as one of the most anticipated releases within the month of the 9/11 tragedy(which also includes Jay-Z’s Blueprint and Fabolous’ debut Ghetto Fabolous), Jadakiss’ premiere project Kiss Tha Game Goodbye provides a peek into the L.O.X.’s star emcee and the album succession that has led him all the way to the offices of Roc Nation, where he is now on the roster. It was also proof that an emcee whose career began on a mixtape could actually morph into a full music career.

Singles from Jada’s certified gold debut include the album’s lead single “Knock Yourself Out”, the anthemic “We Gonna Make It” featuring L.O.X./D-Block cohort Styles P and other appearances including labelmate DMX, Snoop Dogg, the late Nate Dogg, and even Swizz Beatz ex-wife Mashonda.

Salute to Jada, Swizz, The L.O.X., Pharrell, DJ Premier, Just Blaze and everyone else who took part in making this album a part of Hip Hop history!