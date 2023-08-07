Travis Scott’s UTOPIA is making a massive splash on the charts. Updated data projects the UTOPIA album for an official first-week count of over 485,000 units. The album is poised to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Travis Scott’s latest album, UTOPIA, is making waves in the music industry, breaking records and garnering massive streams. Apple Music confirmed it achieved the biggest first-day streams of any album in 2023, while Spotify named it the most-streamed record on its release day, amassing an impressive 128 million streams, followed by 79 million on the second day – surpassing all other rap albums this year. Since its release on Friday, the album has been streamed over 330 million times worldwide on Spotify alone.

In addition to his musical success, Travis Scott’s film project, CIRCUS MAXIMUS, co-directed with esteemed filmmakers like Gaspar Noe and Nicolas Winding Refn, has been a massive hit. Tickets for the film sold out in seconds, prompting the addition of thousands of screenings in AMC theaters across America.

UTOPIA showcases Travis Scott’s prowess as a performer, songwriter, producer, and collaborator, solidifying him as a sonic innovator. With its unique sound and powerful impact, the album is set to be one of the biggest records of 2023. Fans can access UTOPIA and its five distinctive album covers through vinyl, CD, and merchandise box sets available at shop.travisscott.com.