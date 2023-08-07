Last month KeKe Palmer went viral after her baby daddy, Darius Jackson, mom-shamed KeKe for wearing a revealing outfit to Usher’s Las Vegas residency. Keke was serenaded by Usher and fans picked sides until they forced a back and forth between the couple.

Now Usher finally addresses the viral moment.

People Reports:

“I think everybody’s vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas. And that’s what I hope came out of it. Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song,” he says.

Adding, “Every night I’m thinking about how the world now is going to react to this moment that I’ll have with whoever I’m choosing to sing to. But it was a pop moment, and it was fun to have at least conversation going and we just keep it light. I don’t see anything negative happening in Las Vegas.”

He’s even embraced a nickname given to him by fans: the “Domestic Terrorist.” He jokes, “The internet is crazy. You can’t beat the internet.”

Usher will perform a series of shows in Paris in September before he kicks back up in Las Vegas at the Park MGM’s Dolby Live in October.