Drake woke up a sleeping fan during one of his concerts. Videos from social media show The Boy strolling over to a portion of the crowd where a man fell asleep on the guard railing. The man wakes up and immediately continues the turn up with his friends.

Although the man was sleep, the show is far from a snoozefest. In fact, Drake‘s Its’ All A Blur tour is officially a record-breaking run. Over the weekend, Drake had a two-night stay in Washington D.C., taking over the Capitol One Arena. According to Chart Data, Drake is now the first rapper to ever earn $5 million in a single arena concert in U.S. history.

Each night of Drake’s show in D.C., he raked in $5.032 million. The show was also the highest-grossing concert in Drake’s career.

.@Drake earned his highest grossing concert of all-time on July 28, 2023, with $5.032 million at Capital One Arena in Washington as part of the "It's All a Blur Tour". — Touring Data (@touringdata) August 1, 2023

.@Drake becomes the first rapper to earn over $5 million in a single arena-concert in US history, with $5.032 million each night at Capital One Arena in Washington on July 28-29. — Touring Data (@touringdata) August 1, 2023

Drake has been walking through the crowd on his way to the stage as part of his It’s All A Blur Tour. With The Boy arriving in Philadelphia, Drake was escorted to the stage by Meek Mill.

Meek Mill made the ring walk tonight in Philly pic.twitter.com/yeoYt38wax — Drake Fan Page (@DrakeDirect_) August 1, 2023

Once he took the stage, Drake spoke about his history with Meek and how it once got spicy for him during a trip to Philly.

“I don’t stand up here and lie to nobody,” Drake said. “You see who I walked out here with, right? I’ma always keep it 100 with you. The last time I was in this building, that man right here, he’s been representing this city since he started in this shit.

“We weren’t getting along at the time and he’s a real n***a so he definitely got us up out of Philly real quick. We didn’t stick around and chill. It means the most to me that I could come back to this city and I could show the growth as two men that we come together and represent for mothaf*ckin’ Philadelphia together.’”