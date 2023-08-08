Baby Keem’s Melodic Blue album has gone platinum, and he is gearing up to drop again. Baby Keem was on stage at the Osheaga Music and Arts Music Festival in Montreal when he announced new music was coming.

“New album coming soon,” Keem said as he left the stage. “I love you all, and until next time.”

Continuing their collaborative journey, Converse and talented 22-year-old artist and producer Baby Keem team up once again for an exciting campaign. Following the recent surprise release of his new single, “The Hillbillies,” featuring Kendrick Lamar, the partnership is gaining momentum.

Baby Keem showcases his creativity in this upcoming campaign by styling his beloved Chuck Taylor All-Star sneakers, marking another milestone since he joined Converse’s esteemed roster of creatives last year. Joining forces with Converse places Baby Keem alongside an illustrious group of visionaries, including Tyler, The Creator, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Big Freedia, Alexis Sablone, Rick Owens, and more, who collectively contribute to Converse’s mission to Create Next.

The duo of Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar are back, dropping off a new single and video for “The Hillbillies.” The new single is produced by EVILGIANE, and the two appear in a Neal Farmer-directed video. The video also features Tyler, the Creator.

Kendrick, the Compton Cowboy, opens the single with declarations from Dodger Stadium before teaming with Keem for a back-and-forth bounce of verses and infectious flows. You’ll also pick up the aura of Drake’s “Sticky” in the delivery. You can see the video and hear the single below.