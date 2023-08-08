DJ Casper, the creator of the iconic single “Cha Cha Slide,” died at 58. According to Samantha Chatman of ABC News Chicago, the Windy City legend lost his battle with cancer on Monday. Chatman also had his last television interview.

DJ Casper revealed the “Cha Cha Slide” single was created for an aerobic exercise for his nephew’s class at Bally’s Total Fitness. “From there, it just took off. Elroy Smith from WGCI grabbed ahold of it,” Casper said.

“I have one of the biggest songs that played at all stadiums: hockey, basketball, football, baseball; they played it at the Olympics,” Casper said. “It was something that everybody could do.”

DJ Casper revealed to Chatman the challenges to his health resulted in a loss of 60 pounds and trouble eating. He suffered from renal and Neuroendocrine cancer, which affected the kidney and liver.

In his last interview, he stated, “Anybody that’s going through cancer, know that you have cancer and cancer does not have you.”

DJ Casper passed away with his loved ones by his side.