Iggy Azalea Dragged on Social Media for Penning Letter to Judge in Support of Tory Lanez

Iggy Azalea Dragged on Social Media for Penning Letter to Judge in Support of Tory Lanez

Iggy Azalea wrote a letter of support for Tory Lanez to aid his sentencing. According to reporter Meghann Cuniff, Azalea’s letter was one of 70 written supporting the Chixtape rapper. The letter sent a sharp response Iggy’s way on social media.

Alright we are on the 90-minute break. Judge Herriford got 70+ letters of support for Tory Lanez, including one from @IggyAzalea. He briefly summarized each one. Two jailers wrote letters, one spoke in court. Lanez' father, Sonstar Peterson, was the last speaker before the break. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 7, 2023

As his sentencing began, the court was back in session for Tory Lanez on Monday. In a letter from Megan Thee Stallion, the rap superstar says she cannot be in a room with Lanez and has yet to find peace.

Thee Stallion’s statement revealed that not only is she still reeling from the trauma, Lanez has yet to take responsibility for his actions. According to TMZ, Hot Girl Meg stated first, Lanez attempted to blame the system and is not attempting to use childhood trauma as an excuse.

Advertisement

Lanez was supposed to receive his sentence on Monday, but the hearing will continue on Tuesday as time ran over. Prosecutors want Lanez to serve 13 years.

Tory Lanez‘s legal team continues to push for reduced sentencing. Instead of time in jail, Lanez is seeking probation and a drug treatment program.

Providing updates on the court case is Law&Crime reporter Meghann Cuniff who states Lanez’s attorneys, Jose Baez and Ed Welbourn, filed a 41-page memo detailing reasons for the shooting. The two-state Lanez was battling alcoholism and included a report from a psychologist in jail citing a traumatic childhood as aiding the condition. During that childhood, his mother passed away at age 11, and living in a “crack-infested” neighborhood.

The report also states that after Lanez became successful, he leaned on alcohol and weed to deal with his past. The team also pointed to Lanez’s community service as a reason.