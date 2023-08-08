Janelle Monáe has expanded her blockbuster Age of Pleasure Tour, adding new dates in Indianapolis, IN, Columbus, OH, New Orleans, LA, and a popular demand show in Washington, DC. The tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on August 30 in Seattle, WA, and continues across North America until mid-October. The tour features iconic venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Massey Hall, Radio City Music Hall, Fox Theatre, and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

Monáe’s critically acclaimed album, “THE AGE OF PLEASURE,” takes center stage during the tour. Artist presales begin on August 8, with other presales following on August 9, and general on-sales starting on August 11. The additional tour dates offer fans more opportunities to experience Janelle Monáe’s captivating live performance. For complete details and ticket information, visit www.jmonae.com.