Kanye West has returned to the stage. During Travis Scott’s CIRCUS MAXIMUS show broadcasting live from Rome, Italy, Ye appeared on stage in all black.

As Ye took the stage, Travis Scott put the fans on notice: “Only one human being on this mother f***ing planet that has ever walked side by side with me through anything and every mother f***ing thing.”

Kanye's entrance at Travis Scott's Circus Maximus concert 🔥pic.twitter.com/fgblBgrqfl — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 7, 2023

Later on in his set, Scott also said, “There is no UTOPIA without Kanye West, there is no Travis Scott without Kanye West, there is no Rome without Kanye West”

During Ye’s time on stage, he performed “Praise God” and returned to his Graduation days for “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.” You can see the social media footage below.

Kanye West just performed “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” with Travis Scott pic.twitter.com/i12P50vcdW — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) August 7, 2023

Travis and Kanye in Rome 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/EtWIuCdLGE — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) August 7, 2023

"I wanna thank my big brother, my mentor the person I wouldn't be here.. if it wasn't for him.. Kanye motherfuckin West" ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0mzMcvU6Si — RH (@RihYe_) August 8, 2023

Kanye & Bianca backstage for the Utopia show after Ye’s surprise performance pic.twitter.com/kZyv9sypxy — Ye Streams (@kanyestreams1) August 8, 2023