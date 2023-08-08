Letter From El Chapo Says That ADX Florence Fears He’s Planning To Break Out Of Prison

Letter From El Chapo Says That ADX Florence Fears He’s Planning To Break Out Of Prison

Former Sinaloa Cartel “jefe” Joaquin Guzman aka El Chapo is currently serving a life sentence in Colorado’s ADX Florence Maximum security prison and prison officials recently translated a letter into English from El Chapo to a judge. The letter suggests that ADX prison officials are afraid that that Mexican drug cartel leader is planning his third prison break.

“They always use the excuse that it’s because Guzman fled from a Mexican prison,” El Chapo wrote. “This is a ridiculous claim [used to] justify the anomalies.”

SInce his incarceration four years ago, Chapo has claimed that Florence officials have been mistreating him because of their fear of him planning an escape.

Advertisement

Since its construction in 1994, no prisoner has ever escaped from ADX Florence, which is dubbed “Alcatraz of the Rockies.”