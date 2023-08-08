Capitol Music Group/Motown Records have entered into a partnership with Glass Window Entertainment, LLC – the label founded by Dominique Jones, also known as the chart-topping artist Lil Baby. Rylo Rodriguez is the first artist signed to Glass Window Entertainment/Motown Records. Been One, Rodriguez’s new album, recently debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

“We are excited to welcome Dominique, Rylo and the Glass Window Entertainment team to Capitol Music Group/Motown Records,” said Michelle Jubelirer, Chair & CEO, Capitol Music Group. “Glass Window and Virgin Records have done a phenomenal job introducing Rylo. We’re thrilled to support this remarkable artist and upcoming Glass Window releases.”

“I’m overly excited for Rylo and for his fans and the world to really get to see him on a larger platform! It’s been a long time coming with Rylo and even longer to go! We got work to do and money to get!” says Dominique Jones. “Thank you to Motown/Capitol Music Group and Universal Music Group for trusting my process and I’m looking forward to a wonderful partnership!”

