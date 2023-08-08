Back in April, L. A.-based rapper Jaime Brugada Valdez aka MoneySign Suede was stabbed to death in a California State Prison while serving a 16-month sentence for being a felon in possession of a weapon. Now, it is being reported that two of Suede’s children were not only born on the same day by two different women, but were both born on what would’ve been Suede’s 23rd birhtday.

It is being speculated that not only was a newborn baby boy born on Valdez’s birthday, but it is also being alleged that a baby girl was also born to another young woman that is said to be fathered by Valdez. it is rumored that at least one of the pregnancies coincides with the time that Valde was behind bars, but the story is still. developing.

Valdez died in the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad, California on April 25 after being stabbed in the neck.

