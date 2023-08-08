Solange Celebrates Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter’s Performance During Renaissance World Tour

Solange was on hand at her sister Beyoncé‘s Washington, D.C., Renaissance World Tour stop. Hitting Instagram, Solange celebrated Bey’s performance and also the showing of her niece, Blue Ivy Carter.

“Address me as Blues auntie only”



– Solange via IG#RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/wpmeP0vT46 — RENAISSANCE Updates🪩 (@B7Album) August 6, 2023