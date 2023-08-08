Tommy Boy Music, the renowned independent hip-hop and electronic label, is gearing up to release a special compilation album titled …And You Don’t Stop: A Celebration of 50 Years of Hip Hop on Aug. 11, the official birthdate of hip-hop.

Marking the genre’s 50th anniversary, the album will showcase iconic hits from Tommy Boy’s extensive catalog. Tracks from influential artists like Naughty By Nature, De La Soul, Digital Underground, and Queen Latifah will be featured, along with ten previously unreleased digital tracks from acts such as G.L.O.B.E & Whiz Kid, Sweet Trio, and The Kryptic Krew. The compilation will be available for streaming and download on August 11, with a deluxe 6 LP vinyl box set arriving in October.

The compilation spans 50 tracks and offers a curated journey through hip hop’s history, from foundational songs of the 1980s to more recent turn-of-the-century tracks. The album’s first single, the previously unreleased “This Beat is From the Bronx” by G.L.O.B.E. and Whiz Kid, will drop on August 8.

Accompanying the release is a vinyl package featuring biographical liner notes by esteemed hip-hop journalist Kathy Iandoli. Additionally, Tommy Boy Music has created new lyric videos for classic tracks like “Gangsta’s Paradise” by Coolio, “Hip Hop Hooray” by Naughty By Nature, and “Ladies First” by Queen Latifah featuring Monie Love.

Partnering with the Universal Hip Hop Museum, the vinyl release includes a QR code for direct donations to the museum. Tommy Boy Music also collaborates closely with the museum for further programming centered around hip hop’s 50th anniversary. This initiative is led by Reservoir Executive Vice President of A&R and Catalog Development, Faith Newman, also a museum board member. As part of these efforts, Newman has contributed personal memorabilia to the museum’s exhibitions and helped organize the Hip Hop’s 50th Birthday Jam!, a free concert and block party event taking place in Mill Pond Park in the Bronx, NY, on August 11.

Newman commented, “As someone who has devoted my entire music career to hip hop, it means so much to celebrate this massive milestone for the genre. Even more, to bring together the Universal Hip Hop Museum and the historic songs of Tommy Boy to create this compilation is a once in a lifetime opportunity.” She added, “I am utterly thrilled to help curate and share this music with hip hop fans everywhere.”

“The Universal Hip Hop Museum is proud to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the culture with this historic hip hop compilation from Tommy Boy Music. As a legendary independent label, signing influential acts like Naughty By Nature, De La Soul, Digital Underground, and Queen Latifah and others, they launched the careers of many of today’s Hip Hop icons that we celebrate today,” said President of the Universal Hip Hop Museum Rocky Bucano.

The full tracklist can be seen below.

1982-1983

1. “Jazzy Sensation (Manhattan Version -Remix) [feat. Tina B.]” by The Kryptic Krew

2. “Planet Rock (Vocal & Bonus Beats I)” by Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force

3. “Play at Your Own Risk” [12” Mix] by Planet Patrol

4. “Pack Jam (Look Out For the OVC) [12” Mix]” by Jonzun Crew

5. “Looking for the Perfect Beat (Vocal)” by Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force

6. “Rock The House (You’ll Never Be) [7” Mix]” by Pressure Drop

7. “Play That Beat Mr. D.J. [7” Mix]” by G.L.O.B.E. & Whiz Kid

1985

8. “Itchin’ for a Scratch” by Force M.D.’s

9. “This Beat is From the Bronx (Edit)” by G.L.O.B.E. & Whiz Kid

10. “Facts of Life” by Rock Squad

11. “Believe In Yourself” by Double Cross MC’s

12. “Non-Stop [12” Mix]” by Sweet Trio

13. “Celebrate! (Everybody)” by G.L.O.B.E. & PowWow

14. “Force M.D.’s Meet the Fat Boys [feat. Fat Boys]” by Force M.D.’s

15. “Just Say Stet” by Stetsasonic

1986-1989

16. “Go Stetsa I” by Stetsasonic

17. “Chilly Reds” by Chilly Reds

18. “It’s Time (Edit)” by SS2

19. “Get Ridiculous (Edit)” by MC G.L.O.B.E

20. “Talkin’ All That Jazz” by Stetsasonic

21. “The Humpty Dance” by Digital Underground

22. “Plug Tunin’ (Last Chance To Comprehend)” by De La Soul

23. “Ladies First (Radio Edit) [feat. Monie Love]” by Queen Latifah

24. “Doowutchyalike (Radio Mix)” by Digital Underground

1989-1992

25. “Me Myself and I” by De La Soul

26. “Come Into My House” by Queen Latifah

27. “Kiss You Back (Smack on the Cheek Mix)” by Digital Underground

28. “Ooh I Love You Rakeem (Baggin’ Ladies Mix)” by Prince Rakeem

29. “O.P.P.” by Naughty By Nature

30. “Uptown Anthem” by Naughty By Nature

31. “Latifah’s Had It Up 2 Here” by Queen Latifah

32. “Jump Around” by House of Pain

33. “Gangsta Bitch” by Apache

34. “Hip Hop Hooray” by Naughty By Nature

1993-1996

35. “Come Baby Come” by K7

36. “Wild Thang” by LeShaun

37. “Back From the Dead” by House of Pain

38. “Fantastic Voyage (Timber Mix)” by Coolio

39. “Hip 2 Da Game” by Lord Finesse

40. “Feel Me Flow by Naughty By Nature

41. “Gangsta’s Paradise [feat. LV]” by Coolio

42. “L.A., L.A. (Kuwait Mix) [feat. Mobb Deep & Tragedy Khadafi]” by Capone-N-Noreaga

1997-2001

43. “T.O.N.Y. (Top Of New York) [feat. Tragedy Khadafi]” by Capone-N-Noreaga

44. “C U When U Get There [feat. 40 Thevz]” by Coolio

45. “Money (Dollar Bill) [feat. Sadat X]” by Everlast

46. “More Than U Know [feat. De La Soul]” by Prince Paul

47. “Superthug” by Noreaga

48. “Deep Az the Root” by Above the Law

49. “Once Again Here to Kick One For You [feat. Grand Puba & Sadat X]” by Handsome Boy Modeling School

50. “My Projects” by Coo Coo Cal