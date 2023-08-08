Travis Scott’s monumental album UTOPIA has secured its place as the standout hip-hop release of 2023, boasting an impressive 500,000 album units sold in its debut week and a staggering 650 million global streams. The album’s impact is undeniable, as evidenced by Apple Music’s confirmation of record-breaking first-day streams for 2023 and Spotify’s recognition of UTOPIA as the most streamed album on its launch day, amassing a remarkable 128 million streams. Impressively, the album maintained its momentum with an astounding 79 million streams on its second day, surpassing the initial day streams of any other rap album this year.

Fans worldwide were treated to an electrifying live spectacle as Travis Scott took the stage at Rome’s iconic Circus Maximus, captivating a sold-out crowd of 60,000 attendees within a mere two days.

Meanwhile, the eagerly anticipated film CIRCUS MAXIMUS, co-directed by Travis Scott and a star-studded lineup of filmmakers, became an instant sensation, with tickets for AMC theaters selling out within seconds.

UTOPIA masterfully showcases Travis Scott’s prowess as a multifaceted artist, from performer to songwriter, producer, and collaborator, solidifying his status as an unparalleled sonic visionary. The album’s impact reverberates through the culture, establishing UTOPIA as one of the year’s defining releases.

For fans seeking an immersive experience, UTOPIA is available in various formats, including vinyl, CD, and merchandise box sets, each featuring one of five distinct album covers. The journey into Travis Scott’s sonic realm can be explored at shop.travisscott.com.