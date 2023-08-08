Nelly and Ashanti showed off their joint singing skills, tackling Usher’s “Nice & Slow.” Nelly uploaded a video of him and bae in unison, hitting all the notes of the My Way classic.

Nelly and Ashanti are just too cute! We’re here for all of this💕 pic.twitter.com/i5C93IdrHN — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) August 7, 2023

Nelly got his bae back. After being seen together at the Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia fight earlier this year, Nelly and Ashanti appeared to be an item once again. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, a source stated they are elated about their reunion.

“Both of them are very happy,” a source said. Another added that they are “enjoying their time together.”

