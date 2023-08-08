Yo Gotti has dropped a vibrant new music video for his track “Pop My Shit,” featured on his fresh Gangsta Grillz mixtape, I Showed U So. The visual takes us on a luxurious ride through the streets of London in Gotti’s sleek white Rolls Royce, as he confidently flaunts his success. Amidst a backdrop of Lamborghinis and Bentleys, he showcases his opulent lifestyle, rapping lines like “my net worth unidentified, I got twelve million in watches.” Decked out in diamond chains, extravagant rings, and Richard Millie watches, Gotti exudes charisma while chanting the catchy refrain, “let me pop my shit.”

This marks Gotti’s third music video from I Showed U So. Recently, he wowed fans with the video for “The One,” shot in breathtaking locales like Dubai and Greece alongside Angela Simmons. The emotionally charged track unveils Gotti’s vulnerable side, as he rhymes about the overwhelming emotions of love.

Prior to that, he introduced the visual for “No Fake Love,” making its debut on prominent platforms like MTV Live, MTVU, Yo! MTV, and the iconic Paramount Times Square billboards.

