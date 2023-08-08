Condolences and prayers go out to Yung Joc who is mourning the death of his mother.

I don’t have much to say…………… Thank you for all of life’s lessons and blessings…. Such a real 1…. you waited on me today and allowed me to pray with you and you took your last breath……. We had some laughs and we cried together along the way…… I am at peace Momma……. thank you for allowing me & squirt to help you fight…. thank you thank you 🙏🏾 I hope I made you proud momma.”

According to HipHopDX, Joc’s mom disclosed her battle with cancer during an episode of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta.

Advertisement