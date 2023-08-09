Alicia Keys concluded her mesmerizing KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR with a captivating final night at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles.


The tour spanned 22 cities and showcased Keys in a unique and intimate 360-degree in-the-round production, leaving audiences and critics amazed by the spectacle. During the Los Angeles show, Keys delighted fans with a surprise appearance by Annie Lennox. The two icons teamed up for a special collaborative rendition of The Eurythmics’ classic “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” a highlight that resonated with the crowd and added an unforgettable touch to the tour’s grand finale.

You can see images from the show below.

