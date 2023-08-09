Tory Lanez was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison for the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion but Boosie Badazz said he should consider himself lucky.

Always adding his two cents, the Baton Rouge rapper took to Instagram Live to react to the verdict.

“I think he came out good, bro,” Boosie said while filming himself behind the wheel. “I don’t know how California work. I think he’ll only do five [years] — that’s state time. Shit… in Louisiana, that n-gga woulda did 40, n-gga. A crime on a woman? Highly televised? 40, n-gga. No cap.

“I got 10 for a third offense marijuana, n-gga. Straight to Angola, n-gga. Not even off of rehab. He lucky he wasn’t in Louisiana, boy. I think state time, you only do nothing but half. Five years. He’ll do three years, a lil’ paper, he be back out, stronger than ever … You can’t take his talent away, bro. He’ll be back.”

