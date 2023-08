Jada Pinkett Smith is providing an update on her hair journey. Hitting Instagram, Pinkett-SMith shared two selfies highlighting her hair growth. “This here hair is act’n like it’s try’n a make a come back,” Pinkett Smith wrote. Still have some trouble spots but — we’ll see”

In the Instagram post, Pinkett Smith shares what her past her looked like in slide 1 and the growth of slide 2. The new growth is blond.

You can see the update below.

