O.J. Simpson is no stranger to Las Vegas courtrooms and earlier today, he weighed in on the Henry Ruggs’ ruling, saying “the math is not adding up to me,” insinuating that Ruggs got a far lighter sentence for a more serious crime.

Simpson took to X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) to share his thoughts, even addressing the platform by its new name, starting out by saying, “Hey X world, it’s me, yours truly,” before quantifying that he went to college on a football scholarship (possibly alluding to the fact that he was not expected to be a mathematical genius), but stating that “somehow this math is not adding up to me.”

He reviewed Ruggs’ case stating: “You’re driving a car at roughly 160 mph on a public street, killing a girl and her dog and get roughly three to ten years” before comparing his own, stating, “You go to a hotel room that you’re invited to to retrieve your own personal stolen property- property I now have because it was ruled to be mine by the state of California, and you get nine to 33 years? Same courthouse, same city, same state….I don’t know…somehow it does not add up to me.”

The math just does not add up. pic.twitter.com/7sCKLEdzyq — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) August 9, 2023

For reference, Simpson was referring to his 2008 conviction in which he was sentenced in connection to an armed robbery in Las Vegas. He was originally sentenced to 33 years with the possibility of parole after 9 years. (Simpson was paroled in 2017).

Ruggs received a 3 to 10 year sentence for the death of Tina Turner after pleading guilty to a felony DUI. Ruggs’ blood alcohol level (BAC) was .16 at the time of the crash- twice the legal limit.

