Offset’s time as a member of the Quality Control roster appears to be over and there may be a settlement involved. TMZ obtained legal docs showing Offset dismissed his lawsuit against the label, calling off a battle over his music and solo career.

Offset will move on from QC and any issues between the involved parties have been “smoothed over.”

Offset’s career is set to continue with Motown Records, where he dropped off the single for “Jealousy” featuring Cardi B. The video opens with Jamie Lee Curtis narrating the drama. The two directly address the issues between the two in the bars. In the visual, Offset evokes Jodi from Baby Boy, leaving the crib and hopping on his bike to ride through the streets of LA.

Keeping it to the Baby Boy theme, Cardi B calls her homegirl to complain, who happened to be the original Yvette, Taraji P. Henson.

After an impressive opening run from Offset, including a beat transition that forces a head nod, Cardi B tags in for a float of her own, adding on to her impressive run of features through 2023.

“Jealousy” is the first single from Offset’s forthcoming album. You can see the Offset directed video below.