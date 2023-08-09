Photos: Da Brat and Her Wife Judy Release First Images of Their Son True Legend

Da Brat has released images of her son, True Legend, for the first time. Sharing with PEOPLE, Da Brat expressed how she feels about motherhood.

“Look, this came out of my stomach,” Da Brat said while sitting with his wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart. “I cry every day. I just look at him and boo-hoo, because I’m so grateful.”

Da Brat also reflected on her pregnancy journey, “I’m 49, I’m high-risk, I have high blood pressure. So many women so much younger than me want kids and can’t have them, and I had a successful pregnancy. It’s just an honor. He’s such a blessing.”

Last month, Da Brat’s wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart is responding to Shaynah Solocheck, a former employee of Dupart, who claims the couple stole the name of her two songs for their newborn.

Hitting Instagram, Dupart issued a response, pointing to Da Brat speaking on an epsiode of Dish Nation in 2020: “No negativity as we celebrate our PERFECT son, but let’s get 1 thing straight with LOVE. This my wife on Dish in 2020.”

She added, “We didn’t have a daughter but my wife’s pick of OUR sons name is a perfect fit for him with NO ONE else’s child in mind. ESPECIALLY a person we no longer follow/interact with nor know wtf is going on in their life.”

The rapper gave birth to their son in Atlanta on July 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The baby boy weighed 7 pounds and 8 ounces, measuring 20 inches long.

“I can’t BELIEVE he came out of me!” Da Brat tells PEOPLE. “Feels like a dream. He’s PERFECT in every way.” Da Brat says she is “Very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy. This journey has been more amazing than we could’ve ever imagined.”

Harris-Dupart says, “His name had been True Legend Harris-Dupart but now that we’ve met him we are tempted to name him PERFECT.”

