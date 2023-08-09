Two of our all time favorites, Queen Latifah and Whoopi Goldberg, have joined forces to curate the “Hip Hop at 50” exhibition, commemorating the 50th anniversary of this influential genre.

The showcase boasts a collection of 50 photographs that vividly trace the evolution of hip-hop from its origins in the Bronx to its current global prominence. The images, handpicked by Queen Latifah and Whoopi Goldberg, not only pay tribute to the genre’s resilient spirit but also reflect the strength of the hip-hop community.

Adorning the gallery walls are the works of renowned photographers, including Danny Clinch, Timothy White, Lynn Goldsmith, Josh Cheuse, Mike Miller and Jonathan Mannion. The curated assemblage also features iconic personalities in hip-hop history, such as Run-DMC, Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, Dr. Dre, The Notorious B.I.G., Beastie Boys, Jay-Z, Eminem and the Wu-Tang Clan, among others. Through their camera lenses, these photographers have captured instances of vulnerability, resilience and creativity that have become emblematic of hip-hop’s cultural significance.

“Hip Hop at 50” will run from August 10 to 24, delivering an immersive experience at two locations: the Morrison Hotel Gallery Sunset Marquis in Los Angeles and the Morrison Hotel Gallery in New York City.

Morrison Hotel Gallery

116 Prince Street

New York, NY 10012

Morrison Hotel Gallery Sunset Marquis

1200 Alta Loma Road

West Hollywood, CA 90069