Rihanna and Her Son RZA Star in New Savage X Fenty Maternity Campaign

Rihanna and her son RZA star in the new maternity capsule campaign for Savage X Fenty. The collection includes the Savage Not Sorry Lace Maternity Bralette, the Savage X Cotton Maternity Bralette, and the Floral Lace Maternity Bralette. Additionally, there is a “MAKE MORE BABIES” t-shirt.

The pieces range from sizes XXS to 4X and cost between $35 and $60. “The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journeys,” Rihanna revealed to Vogue. “I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel good while being a parent.”

Last month, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky continued to give parenting goals. The two are in Barbados, and Rihanna shared an image of Rocky holding their son, RZA.

In the picture, Rocky lifts RZA in the sky. She captioned the post “my Bajan boyz.”