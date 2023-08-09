Following the heated “basebrawl” leading to the Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez suspensions, BYB Extreme Bare Knuckle Fighting Series Founder Dhafir “Dada 5000” Harris has extended an unconventional invitation. Harris, known for his viral backyard bare-knuckle fights, has invited the players to settle their dispute in BYB’s formidable Trigon.

As a combat sports pioneer, Dada’s rise to fame was captured in the Netflix documentary “Dawg Fight” by Billy Corbin. This unique offer adds a new twist to the rivalry, potentially transforming a baseball clash into a bare-knuckle showdown.

“I’m not gonna lie,” Dada said. “As a guy who has been around combat sports for decades as a fighter, promoter, matchmaker, ref, you name it, I like the spark I saw in these guys. You have some combat leagues and bare knuckle organizations that have these big bullpen-sized fighting surfaces that allow guys to dance around and evade confrontation.

“Our Trigon is the exact opposite of that – the smallest fighting surface in combat sports with the tightest angles in the corners. It forces combatants to engage. With Anderson and Ramirez, those fellas didn’t need that prompting. They put their heads down and their knuckles up and said ‘Let’s go!’ They were made for our sport. Since baseball frowns upon their actions and went so far as to and suspended them, I think it’s only right that they get the chance to settle it the right way – in the Trigon and with me serving as the ref just like I used to do in the World Famous Greenhouse in West Perrine.

“In the likely chance neither team makes the playoffs, I want to personally invite them to face-off on our 10/21/23 card with the winner being crowned the New Mr. October.”