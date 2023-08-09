Yo Gotti Says He Wants to Give Angela Simmons the World

Yo Gotti is standing strong with Angela Simmons as his lady. During a run-in with TMZ, Gotti was open about his love, simply stating, “She’s the One,” and he is ready to “give her the world.”

Angela Simmons gushed over her lover Yo Gotti in a new interview with Audacy’s V-103. During the conversation, Simmons reveals, “I’m in a great space.”

Simmons was asked about marrying the CMG head honcho, but she isn’t rushing the moment. “I’m in a really good moment, and I’m happy. So when it happens, it’ll happen.”

Simmons also revealed that Gotti is one of her biggest inspirations. “We just get each other,” Simmons said. “He’s a hustler. I love watching him. He inspires me to do better, be better – I’m really happy with him. I think he’s a great person. Not think, I know.”

Angela Simmons recently appeared in Gotti’s new video for “No Fake Love.”

In the visually stunning music video, Gotti delivers dynamic lyrics about his significant other, showcasing his smooth flow and heartfelt verses. The video captures the essence of true love as Gotti raps, “I ain’t lost a crush since high school, I’m Mr. Follow Up,” with his partner seated next to him in his luxurious Rolls Royce.

You can hear Gotti’s new mixtape here.