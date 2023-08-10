According to confirmed news reports, several fans suffered injuries at Travis Scott’s show in Rome, Italy at the Circus Maximus on Monday(August 7).

After the show was over, about 60 fans reported injuries and needed medical attention. Even though the possibility for this to happen exists at any concert, however, with the 2021 Astroworld tragedy attached to his name, Scott and his team will be highly scrutinized when anyone os injured at any of his shows.

No one was reported seriously injured, however, a 14-year-old that tried to sneak in the show by climbing over a structure was injured while another fan was pepper sprayed for creating riotous conditions in the same general area.

