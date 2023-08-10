DJ Akademiks has seen the messages on social media requesting he be sued for his statements about Megan Thee Stallion. He welcomes a suit and offers a sharp reply: “Suck dick, all y’all.”

“Here’s the facts. I can say whatever the fuck I want,” Ak said. “Because I have an audience, that’s y’all problem. I’m upping the ante because I think people really think n-ggas like me is bitches. Bring the lawsuit or I’m going to tell y’all to suck dick every day.”

You can hear it from Akademiks below.

DJ Akademiks still isn’t convinced that Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion. Sitting with Vlad TV last month, Ak revealed that he understands the verdict but still has questions.

“I thought he didn’t do it,” Akademiks said. “I’m a little doubtful, but the verdict is the verdict. I think the people who were reporting at court at that time were biased based on what they already though.”