Oppenheimer is joining Barbie in the ability to run up the box office records. The Christopher Nolan-directed film is officially the highest-grossing World War II film ever.

Nolan previously held the record with his film Dunkirk. Oppenheimer’s global box office total is currently $559 million.

Oppenheimer is created from the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The film stars Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer, along with Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey, Jr., and Florence Pugh.

You can see the trailer below.