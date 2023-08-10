With Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary this month, it’s only right we celebrate in a major way. And while everyone may be paying homage to all the greats in the rap game, we remember a huge component to the genre: the DJs.

This weekend, Atlanta is putting on for their city with Genesis the DJ Festival, a three-day musical experience happening August 11th through 13th. The lineup includes over 30 legendary spinners from Spinderella, Kid Capri and DJ Quik, to Dallas Austin, DJ Nabs and DJ Toomp. This is a unique event for music lovers who appreciate the magic and heat that DJs bring to the table, in any occasion.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CvuehQwM6o_/

The Hip-Hop celebration will take place at Center Stage Atlanta located at 1374 West Peachtree Street NW in ATL. Friday is all about the ATL, from Bass to Crunk to Trap and more. Saturday is an all three coasts journey from the East to the West, and everything in between. Sunday, be prepared to dance all night to the dopest sounds of the genre in the hottest clubs of yesterday and today!

Put this on your to-do list this weekend if you’re in or around the A! Find tickets at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0E005EF8B76A37D4 or www.GenesisTheDJ.com.