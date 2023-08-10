DJ Akademiks is dissing one of music’s greatest legends, Erykah Badu. While live streaming on Rumble, a fan asked Badu to “work your magic” due to Ak’s support of Tory Lanez and the non-belief of Megan Thee Stallion throughout Lanez’s trial. That comment sent Ak into an attack on Badu.

“Erykah Badu, let me tell you this: you keep my name out your mouth too,” Ak said. “That little ‘Everyday Struggle’ shit was another era, my n-gga. I’m down to violate all you n-ggas these days. F-ck what y’all got going on. You don’t mention my name. I don’t fuck with you neither.

“I never fucked with Erykah Badu after she was tryna come on my show and be funny. Bitch, I don’t fuck with you after that. N-gga, wassup now? What we finna do? Bitch, you a old-ass hoe, just keep getting fucked by all these young n-ggas.”

He closed with, “How many rappers ran through you?”

Badu made money in her response. Posting an image of her Bady Pussy incense, with Jerry the mouse on the box. Jerry has on a chain that says “Livingston,” Ak’s government name. “In honor of the biggest pussy in our culture, we’re introducing this limited edition premium incense — cause he deserves it!” Badu wrote. All 1,000 boxes instantly sold out.

Badu likened AK to Jerry the mouse from Tom & Jerry during her Everyday Struggle visit.

Badu Pussy Just went live ! Limited supply . https://t.co/uvvYTPmXIB pic.twitter.com/mNezkdirvE — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) August 9, 2023