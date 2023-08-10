Kim Kardashian is the new face of Marc Jacobs. The new Heaven by Marc Jacobs line brings Kim K in as the Fall 2023 leader. According to Hypebeast, the campaign is shot by London-based photographer and filmmaker Tyrone Lebon, with Alastair McKimm serving as the stylist and Creative Director.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are the subject of a new documentary. Kim and Kanye: The Divorce is now available for watching on Max. The new documentary is brought to you in part of the teams that worked on the divorce, bringing you inside the “most famous power couple,” chronicling their pain, the divorce process, and more.

Official trailer to “Kim and Kanye: The Divorce” streaming now on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/QQNiICHv5n — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) August 7, 2023

Kim Kardashian is currently co-parenting with Kanye West, but getting along with the once-billionaire may not be easy. Speaking with Vogue Italia, Kim K speaks about hiding her anger with Ye when she is around the kids.

“If it’s something concerning my kids’ dad and I’m upset, I try not to show as much emotion,” she said. “I have to be ready to explain why I’m upset and it might not be appropriate for them to know. There’s nothing worse than ‘You’ll understand when you’re older.’ I don’t want to be that person.”

Kardashian also spoke about how if it she is upset about something her kids can understand, she will let it show. “On Christmas morning, I cried when my mom gave me a doll house. My kids didn’t understand why, and I explained I had that at my dad’s house as a little girl.”

Recently, Kim Kardashian revealed she doesn’t let her kids keep up with news about their dad, Kanye West. The mom of four shares North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West with her ex-husband and takes all precautions to shield them from stories related to their father.

“When stuff is said, it’s a chain to my whole household, no TV, only Apple TV,” Kim revealed to her mom, Kris Jenner, during Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians. “I can’t risk Access Hollywood coming up next or anything on the news coming up with their dad mentioned and they want to watch,” Kim continued. “I have to figure out a way to, like, protect. And so they still haven’t seen anything, but I go into crisis mode.”

During this week’s episode of The Kardashians, which aired on June 1, Kim recalled that when she was married to Kanye, and he would make negative headlines, she would run around calling people behind his back, telling them, “It’s gonna be OK. It’s gonna be OK. Don’t worry. Just give him another chance.” Kim revealed that she used to “spend hours and hours and hours” of her days as “the clean up crew.” “That’s why you got divorced because you can’t do that to yourself,” Kris told her daughter.

During her confessional, Kim admitted, “It’s like the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved and you have a family with just be so different than who you knew.”