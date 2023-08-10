The highly anticipated NBA 2K Ratings Reveal event is in full swing, treating fans to a sneak peek at the top individual player ratings for NBA 2K24. The event, which follows the unveiling of promising rookies like Scoot Henderson, continues to build excitement for the upcoming game release.

Among the elite players showcased are Denver Nuggets’ dominant center Nikola Jokić with an impressive 98 Overall Rating (OVR), followed closely by Milwaukee Bucks’ dynamic forward Giannis Antetokounmpo at 96 OVR. The Los Angeles Lakers’ iconic LeBron James, Philadelphia 76ers’ standout Joel Embiid, and Phoenix Suns’ versatile Kevin Durant all share the impressive 96 OVR rating.

The list further includes esteemed names like Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, and more. NBA 2K24 promises to deliver an immersive gaming experience, and with these exceptional player ratings, fans can anticipate an extraordinary virtual representation of their favorite stars on the court.

Advertisement

2K unveiled the cover artwork for NBA 2K24, announcing the legendary Kobe Bryant as this year’s cover athlete for the NBA® 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition and Black Mamba Edition. Bryant, an 18-time All-Star, five-time NBA World Champion, two-time Finals MVP, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, will grace the covers of these special editions. The tribute to the late basketball icon celebrates his remarkable career and lasting impact on the sport. Fans can look forward to experiencing the legacy of Kobe Bryant in the highly anticipated NBA 2K24 game.

NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition Cover