After disgraced singer Lizzo has been accused of sexual harassment by three of her former dancers, attorneys for those dancers are reviewing complaints from six other employees “with similar stories”, according to a report from PageSix.

Also, attorney Ron Zambran says that he has also spoken to dancers who appeared on her hit reality show “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” According to Zambrano, the three dancers who have already sued Lizzo, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, says that they “have bravely spoken out and shared their experiences, opening the door for others to feel empowered to do the same.”

With the new allegations based on sexual harassment and not getting paid, Zambrano says, “Some of the claims we are reviewing may be actionable, but it is too soon to say.”

TheSource.com will update this story as more details develop.