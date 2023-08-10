The NFL is a tough business that can leave someone unemployed at any time. Up until this week, linebacker Myles Jack didn’t have a job. The Eagles signed the former No. 2 overall pick. If that didn’t happen, Jack would transition to an electrician or a plumber.

“I like to work,” Jack told Zach Berman of the Athletic. “I couldn’t sit at home. I’ve been blessed to make a lot of money. I could retire and sit at the house. …I want to be innovative. If a Zombie apocalypse came, I want to be able to build something.”

Jack arrived at Eagles training camp and began to get first-team reps. He says in his bag, he brought two pairs of underwear, socks, and a Bible.

Myles Jackson signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Eagles. In his career he has made $49 million over seven seasons.