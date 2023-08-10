Tory Lanez‘s time behind bars for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion will be closer to nine years instead of the previously sentenced 10. Lanez will get credit for the time served.

“Lanez will be credited for 231 days he’s already spent in jail,” court reporter Meghann Cuniff wrote on Twitter. “He gets 15% credit of 34 days. Herriford also is crediting his 40 days of house arrest, for a total of 305 days. He’ll request bail pending appeal, which will be heard Aug. 15.”

Cuniff also noted that the possibility of bail is extremely unlikely.

Advertisement

Lanez will be credited for 231 days he’s already spent in jail, and he gets 15% credit of 34 days. Herriford also is crediting his 40 days of house arrest, for a total of 305 days. He'll request bail pending appeal, which will be heard Aug. 15. (Extremely unlikely to be granted.) — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 9, 2023

Tory Lanez will be behind bars for a while, serving time for his shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez’s lawyer, Jose Baez, spoke with TMZ and stated the rapper is “feeling pretty low” and is processing the sentence. He added that the Chixtape rapper would deal with the sentence as best as he could.

Baez also noted that Tory would lean on his faith in God and his fans and family’s support system. Baez also states that they are still fighting for an appeal.

Tory Lanez’s time is to be spent in a California state prison.

The verdict was delivered after a 10-minute argument by Alex Bott on behalf of prosecutors and 20 minutes of defense from Jose Baez. Judge Herriford issued the ruling.

During the hearing, Tory Lanez spoke for several minutes, according to reporter Meghann Cuniff, where he said Megan is “someone I still care for dearly to this day” and said, “the victim’s my friend.”

He also would speak about the mutual loss of their mothers. “We both lost our mothers. We would sit there and drink, and drink until we got numb,” Tory Lanez said.