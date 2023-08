In honor of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Legendary Mobb Deep rapper, Havoc, recently chatted with SiriusXM host Coach PR on SiriusXM’s Shade 45, where he discusses his life, legacy and music.

During their conversation, Havoc reveals that his favorite Mobb Deep album is The Infamous and shares that he looked up to Q-Tip & Preemo. He also opens up about their fans and how incredible it is to see them reciting Mobb Deep lyrics.

Check out Havor speak on his favorite Mobb LP HERE

