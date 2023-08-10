Tupac had his fair share of beef during his career, but according to Napoleon, Pac had his eyes set on Chicago legend Common. In The Art of Dialogue, Napoleon revealed that his love for Ice Cube made him want to go at Common. In case you are unfamiliar, Common and Ice Cube had an exchange in the 90s, which clearly settled as they starred in Barbershop together and shared the stage multiple times.

“I remember when the East Coast/West Coast thing was heating up, I think Common and Cube was going through their beef, like they were dissing each other,” Napoleon said. “I remember ‘Pac was like, ‘See, if I was cool with Cube right now, I’d be going after Common for him, but now I’m staying out of it.'”

Napoleon revealed Pac had love for Cube, stating, “I never heard him say anything negative about him.”

Shedding more on the Common side, Napoleon thinks he and Pac are similar. “Good thing he didn’t go at Common ’cause they like the same. If they ever had met each other, they would’ve had a lot of love and respect for each other.”

You can hear it all below.