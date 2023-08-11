In a groundbreaking tribute to Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary, Call of Duty is immersing players in the rhythm of the culture like never before. Recognizing the profound impact of sound effects on players’ experiences, Call of Duty has masterfully woven together iconic in-game sound effects into an epic hip-hop-inspired track. This unique fusion of gaming and music aims to resonate deeply with players, elevating their engagement to new heights.

Taking their celebration a step further, Call of Duty launched its inaugural Open Verse Challenge on TikTok. Creators Zaehd, Flawless, and Kenny were invited to join forces and drop verses synchronizing with the track’s beat, infusing their lyrical flair into the immersive experience.

This activation is just one facet of Call of Duty’s extensive homage to Hip-Hop’s half-century legacy. The franchise recently announced high-profile collaborations, introducing Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj as new operators for Season 05. Notably, Nicki Minaj assumes the unprecedented role of Call of Duty’s first self-named female Operator, while rapper 21 Savage is poised to make his operator debut later this month.

As Call of Duty unites the realms of gaming and music to honor Hip-Hop’s enduring influence, players and fans alike are treated to a dynamic celebration that captures the essence of a cultural revolution.