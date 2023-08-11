With the kind of blockbuster announcement only he can deliver, DJ Khaled is set to return with his anxiously awaited 14th full-length LP, TIL NEXT TIME, marking the most anticipated hip-hop event of 2023. This release is the first offering from his newly minted partnership, We The Best Music Group/Def Jam Recordings.

The album’s massive first single, “SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED,” has already taken the music scene by storm, featuring a powerhouse collaboration with superstar artists Lil Baby, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert. The track is now streaming across all platforms.

Khaled’s announcement sent shockwaves through the internet, accompanied by a powerhouse trailer starring not only the artist himself but also his sons, Asahd and Aalam Tuck Khaled, as well as his Queen Nicole Tuck Khaled. The trailer showcases Khaled’s dynamic lifestyle, transitioning seamlessly from the golf course to the beach, yacht, horseback riding, basketball court, soccer field, studio, and even through the galaxy.

“SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED” promises to be an explosive anthem, bringing together some of the industry’s heaviest hitters and icons. Fans can also look forward to a cinematic music video accompanying the track’s release.