Last night, DJ Spinderella, of Salt-N-Pepa fame, took center stage as the headliner for Circle Line’s Summer Dance Cruise series, commemorating 50 years of hip-hop. Joined by dance instructor Bryan Freeman of B. Free Dance, Spinderella taught passengers the iconic moves of Missy Elliott’s “Lose Control.” The dance party rocked the boat for an hour and a half, with DJ Spinderella spinning the beats and later mingling with fans, capturing the essence of hip-hop’s vibrant legacy on the water.