Jay Z may be one of the most well-respected MCs in the genre of Hip-Hop, but his mogul status reaches far beyond music. With his fast-forward mentality and undeniable hustle, the New York native has risen as one of the most powerful businessmen as well.

Included in his long list of businesses is this annual Made In America Festival, which takes place in Philadelphia each year. However, it looks like this year, the festival has officially been canceled.

The reasoning? “Severe circumstances outside of production control.”

Earlier this year in June, Made In America announced their exciting lineup, which included a highly-anticipated joint set by Cam’Ron and Ma$e. The two just recently resolved their long-standing beef, which originated back in the 90’s when Ma$s relocated to Atlanta from New York. The two recently conjoined to co-host their own sports talk show titled It Is What It Is.

Other artists on the bill were SZA, Lizzo, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Tems, Miguel, Lola Brooke, and more. The event was slated to take place over Labor Day Weekend, September 2nd and 3rd.

Announcing the sad news on social media, festival organizers explained how difficult the decision was to cancel the event altogether.

The statement read: “Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made In America festival will no longer be taking place. This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation. Made In America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience.”

They ended by stating that all ticket holders will get a full refund, and they look forward to seeing everyone the following year in 2024.