Roc Nation has unveiled its highly anticipated mixtape release, Humble Soles, in honor of Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary this year. This innovative project showcases fresh tracks from emerging rappers and promising producers, celebrating the fusion of hip-hop and streetwear culture.

Lead tracks like “Tale Of 2 Legends” by Tyre Hakim and RJAE, “The Takeover” by RJAE, Tyre Hakim, Johnny Cocoa, and “Love is a Mixtape” by Kalan.FrFr and Reuben Vincent have ignited anticipation with special summer previews. A surprise bonus track, “Love Answers All,” features Rapsody and KentheMan.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the artists that have come together for this project,” said Emory Jones, the project’s executive producer. “Our lineup is made up of leaders shaping the future’s sound. They’re the most innovative and unique of the game so far – all while remaining humble and hardworking at the same time. This tape is to honor the best-in-class of the genre and I can wholeheartedly say we’ve achieved just that.”

“This mixtape is much more than just a music release. It’s a piece of the larger Mixtape campaign we’ve built that mirrors how hip hop has shaped not just music but culture, public discourse, fashion, and so much more,” said Roc Nation Label co-president Shari Bryant. “This tape is special because it is an emblem of the powerful family of Roc Nation voices that have united to build something that commemorates a culture that has given so much back to us.”

The mixtape is integral to Roc Nation’s partnership with PUMA, complementing the global sports company’s Mixtape Series shoe and apparel collection. Weekly, unreleased mixtape tracks and exclusive content are embedded in the PUMA Mixtape RS-XL shoe’s scannable NFC-powered “LGT Tag.”

This groundbreaking 360-degree project combines digital content, sneaker drops, fashion technology, pop-up events, and cypher competitions, providing an immersive experience. Humble Soles also marks the return of DJ Clue, a mixtape industry veteran, who redefines the game with his iconic resurgence.

Today’s release delivers exceptional music and contributes to the storytelling of mixtape culture’s rich history, celebrating it in unprecedented ways. Roc Nation’s Mixtape campaign promises more drops and activations throughout the year, continuing to celebrate hip hop’s enduring legacy.