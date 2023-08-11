Every Aug. 9 in New York City is now known as Run-DMC Day. New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued a proclamation honoring the achievements and contributions of the historic Hip-hop group to the city, Hip-Hop, and entertainment culture.

According to Complex, the proclamation was handed to the legend during a special pop-up event hosted by Adidas Originals.

“Adidas Originals is intricately woven into the fabric of hip-hop culture,” Rupert Campbell, president of Adidas North America, said. “As a brand that embodies authentic creativity, we are so proud that we brought the Superstar to Run-DMC and they brought it to the world.”

Advertisement