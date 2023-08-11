As the milestone anniversary of Hip Hop is celebrated this week, MLB teams with music legend Chuck D for special content and programming to celebrate the connection and impact of music, culture and baseball.

During Friday’s highly anticipated Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium concert, the co-founder of pioneering musical group Public Enemy, will serve as MLB’s special correspondent, capturing the electric atmosphere in exclusive content for MLB’s platforms, including @MLB, @MLBLife social handles, MLB.com, MLB.TV and MLB Network.

Additionally, the acclaimed lyricist, producer and author will collaborate with MLB on content, music and stories throughout the 50th anniversary year. Programming includes MLB’s social, MLB Network and in-stadium videos focused on the relationship between baseball and Hip Hop culture, and how its evolved through the years.

“As a longtime baseball fanatic, I am beyond honored to be the first Hip Hop artist to work with Major League Baseball in this exciting new way – connecting sound and culture to the stories of the game,” said Chuck D. “Thank you to MLB for adding me to the lineup…and the pitch is on the way.”

MLB launches its yearlong partnership with Mass Appeal’s Hip Hop 50 this Friday, August 11 with Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium. The star-studded event is the opening activation to commemorate Hip Hop’s 50th birthday where it all began, the Bronx. As part of the continued partnership, MLB and its Clubs will create content, merchandise and giveaways to amplify promotions that connect to Hip Hop under this impactful banner through the 2024 season.

In 2013, Public Enemy was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and in 2020, Public Enemy received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the GRAMMYs. In April 2023, Chuck D released his ode to the great American pastime with “We Wreck Stadiums,” a collection of songs that pays homage and salute to some baseball’s greats and the undeniable impact they’ve had on the game and the world. Most recently, he is developer and executive producer of “Fight the Power: How Hip-Hop Changed the World,” Chuck D curated a powerful collection of voices on the evolution of the musical genre and its historical significance. The four-episode series premiered in the US on PBS in 2023.