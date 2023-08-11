Legendary Hip-Hop group Wu-Tang Clan performed exclusively for SiriusXM and Pandora last night at the Knockdown Center in Queens as part of its “For the Love” Hip-Hop 50th anniversary celebration on Thursday, August 10.

The night kicked off with opener Lola Brooke followed by headliners, Wu-Tang Clan, who were introduced on stage by iconic rapper Flavor Flav and SiriusXM host Sway Calloway. The group performed a set of their biggest hits to a packed audience of SiriusXM subscribers, Pandora listeners and fans.

SiriusXM and Pandora also partnered with Sneaker Con for a first of its kind activation and immersive experience at the event where audience members had the opportunity to win merch and some of the most sought after sneakers including artist collab sneakers, limited editions and more.

