Travis Scott’s Rome show was a massive success. Highlighting the show’s energy, the Italian Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology’s Giovanni Diaferia shared the pulsating jumps of the crowd registered at a seismic station 9 km away.
Diageria notes that 60,000 people in unison delivered the seismic energy of a 1.3 magnitude earthquake.
At the CIRCUS MAXIMUS Rome show Kanye West has returned to the stage. During Travis Scott’s CIRCUS MAXIMUS show broadcasting live from Rome, Italy, Ye appeared on stage in all black.
As Ye took the stage, Travis Scott put the fans on notice: “Only one human being on this mother f***ing planet that has ever walked side by side with me through anything and every mother f***ing thing.”
Later on in his set, Scott also said, “There is no UTOPIA without Kanye West, there is no Travis Scott without Kanye West, there is no Rome without Kanye West”
During Ye’s time on stage, he performed “Praise God” and returned to his Graduation days for “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.” You can see the social media footage below.