Travis Scott’s Rome show was a massive success. Highlighting the show’s energy, the Italian Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology’s Giovanni Diaferia shared the pulsating jumps of the crowd registered at a seismic station 9 km away.

Diageria notes that 60,000 people in unison delivered the seismic energy of a 1.3 magnitude earthquake.

An #earthquake at the #TravisScott concert in in #Rome?

60k people, 70kg each, jumping and reaching 0.15 m from ground radiate and energy of

E = 6.2 MJ

which is equivalent to a magnitude 1.3 earthquake, at each jump!! Enough to be recorded by a seismic station 9 km away! pic.twitter.com/inFfBNxUiG — Giovanni Diaferia (@GioviDiaferia) August 9, 2023

At the CIRCUS MAXIMUS Rome show Kanye West has returned to the stage. During Travis Scott’s CIRCUS MAXIMUS show broadcasting live from Rome, Italy, Ye appeared on stage in all black.

As Ye took the stage, Travis Scott put the fans on notice: “Only one human being on this mother f***ing planet that has ever walked side by side with me through anything and every mother f***ing thing.”

Kanye's entrance at Travis Scott's Circus Maximus concert 🔥pic.twitter.com/fgblBgrqfl — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 7, 2023

Later on in his set, Scott also said, “There is no UTOPIA without Kanye West, there is no Travis Scott without Kanye West, there is no Rome without Kanye West”

During Ye’s time on stage, he performed “Praise God” and returned to his Graduation days for “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.” You can see the social media footage below.

Kanye West just performed “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” with Travis Scott pic.twitter.com/i12P50vcdW — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) August 7, 2023

Travis and Kanye in Rome 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/EtWIuCdLGE — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) August 7, 2023

"I wanna thank my big brother, my mentor the person I wouldn't be here.. if it wasn't for him.. Kanye motherfuckin West" ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0mzMcvU6Si — RH (@RihYe_) August 8, 2023

Kanye & Bianca backstage for the Utopia show after Ye’s surprise performance pic.twitter.com/kZyv9sypxy — Ye Streams (@kanyestreams1) August 8, 2023